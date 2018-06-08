0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/8-6/10)

PITTSBURGH - Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh:

Pittsburgh PrideFest

The 2018 PrideFest kicks off on Saturday in downtown Pittsburgh. The event will take place on Liberty Avenue between 6th and 10th streets. The event will feature over 150 vendors, food booths, family-friendly games, entertainment and a dance party.

Fred Rogers' documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor"

America's favorite neighbor hits the big screen Friday. The Fred Rogers' documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor" opens in select theaters across the country. Find out when the movie will open near you here.

Three Rivers Arts Festival

The 59th annual Three Rivers Arts Festival will run through Sunday. The free event includes music, theater, dance, public art installations, gallery exhibitions, activities, food and more.

Be sure to check out the full lineup of events and artists for #TRAF18 June 1-10 at https://t.co/4IMB6BFbCG pic.twitter.com/wh8ofkITbD — Pgh Cultural Trust (@CulturalTrust) April 16, 2018

Farmers' markets in and around the city

With the warmer months upon us, that means our favorite farmers' markets are back with fresh produce!

Click here for a full list.

Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train

The tour will make a stop in Pittsburgh this Saturday. The concert will be at PPG Paints Arena and starts at 7 p.m.

What's the greatest pick-me-up today? It's Callin' Oates Time! Call this number (719-266-2837) to hear some #tbt jams and get yourself ready for Saturday when Daryl Hall & John Oates hit the stage with Train! pic.twitter.com/WjiKySlUxD — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) June 7, 2018

Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails at the Children's Museum

This family fun exhibit includes familiar faces such as Thomas, Percy and Gordon. Kids can learn the inner workings of an engine, take pictures with Thomas, use problem-solving skills to fit freight onto a train car and much more.

Cinema in the Park

Dollar Bank will have free movies in several Pittsburgh parks through Aug. 31.

Saturday - "Deep" (PG) at Grandview Park in Mt. Washington and "Dirty Dancing" (1987) (PG-13) at Riverview Park in Observatory Hill.

Sunday - "Wonder" (PG) at Schenley Park in Schenley Plaza.

T-minus one week until FREE Cinema in the Park events kick off for the summer! Find the full list of movies and where to watch them here: https://t.co/KgibaSa4fT pic.twitter.com/C1hSrjYot4 — Pittsburgh Parks (@pittsburghparks) May 27, 2018

Allegheny County pools and spray parks

Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settler Cabin Park Wave Pool & Dive Pool and South Park Wave Pool are now open through the summer.

Steel City Beer Tours

The three-hour brewery tours are held every Saturday. There are tastings at three different breweries. Tours are $40.

Allegheny County Summer Concert Series

Two free concerts will be held this weekend at South Park and Hartwood.

Friday - Samantha Fish with special guest Misaligned Mind at the South Park Amphitheater.

Sunday - Noah Gundersen with special guest Some Kind of Animal at the Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater.

TWO FREE CONCERTS this weekend at South Park and Hartwood. See the full lineup at https://t.co/iHHZz3vvYW pic.twitter.com/kOmvsmt7ce — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 6, 2018

4th Annual Zone 5 Community Open House

The Pittsburgh Police Zone 5 Police Station will be holding its annual community open house this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the station on Washington Boulevard. The event is open to residents, business owners and community leaders. There will be a DJ, food, specialized units, paramedics, Pittsburgh Fire, a magician and face painting for kids, cornhole and more.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.