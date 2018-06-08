  • 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/8-6/10)

    PITTSBURGH - Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh: 

     

    Pittsburgh PrideFest

    The 2018 PrideFest kicks off on Saturday in downtown Pittsburgh. The event will take place on Liberty Avenue between 6th and 10th streets. The event will feature over 150 vendors, food booths, family-friendly games, entertainment and a dance party.

     

    Fred Rogers' documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor"

    America's favorite neighbor hits the big screen Friday. The Fred Rogers' documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor" opens in select theaters across the country. Find out when the movie will open near you here.

     

    Three Rivers Arts Festival

    The 59th annual Three Rivers Arts Festival will run through Sunday. The free event includes music, theater, dance, public art installations, gallery exhibitions, activities, food and more. 

     

    Farmers' markets in and around the city

    With the warmer months upon us, that means our favorite farmers' markets are back with fresh produce!

    Click here for a full list.

     

    Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train

    The tour will make a stop in Pittsburgh this Saturday. The concert will be at PPG Paints Arena and starts at 7 p.m.

     

    Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails at the Children's Museum

    This family fun exhibit includes familiar faces such as Thomas, Percy and Gordon. Kids can learn the inner workings of an engine, take pictures with Thomas, use problem-solving skills to fit freight onto a train car and much more. 

     

    Cinema in the Park

    Dollar Bank will have free movies in several Pittsburgh parks through Aug. 31.

    Saturday - "Deep" (PG) at Grandview Park in Mt. Washington and "Dirty Dancing" (1987) (PG-13) at Riverview Park in Observatory Hill. 

    Sunday - "Wonder" (PG) at Schenley Park in Schenley Plaza.

     

     

    Allegheny County pools and spray parks

    Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settler Cabin Park Wave Pool & Dive Pool and South Park Wave Pool are now open through the summer. 

     

    Steel City Beer Tours

    The three-hour brewery tours are held every Saturday. There are tastings at three different breweries. Tours are $40. 

     

    Allegheny County Summer Concert Series

    Two free concerts will be held this weekend at South Park and Hartwood. 

    Friday - Samantha Fish with special guest Misaligned Mind at the South Park Amphitheater. 

    Sunday - Noah Gundersen with special guest Some Kind of Animal at the Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater.

     

    4th Annual Zone 5 Community Open House

    The Pittsburgh Police Zone 5 Police Station will be holding its annual community open house this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the station on Washington Boulevard. The event is open to residents, business owners and community leaders.  There will be a DJ, food, specialized units, paramedics, Pittsburgh Fire, a magician and face painting for kids, cornhole and more.

     
     

