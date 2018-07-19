0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (7/20-7/22)

PITTSBURGH - Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh:

This year’s event will be held from July 20-22. The Roberto Clemente Bridge will be transformed into Picklesburgh, complete with a giant flying Heinz pickle balloon.

Looking for a nice way to enjoy some time outdoors while listening to music that takes you back? '90s rock band the Gin Blossoms will be playing outdoors at Stage AE on Friday, July 20. They're being joined by Tonic and Punchline.

When New Yorkers Tommy Albright and Jeff Douglas lose their way during a vacation to the Scottish Highlands, they stumble into the mythical village of Brigadoon on the one day every hundred years it appears. Check out this performance at the Benedum Center for the next week!

Pennsylvania’s first Topgolf location will open in Bridgeville on Friday, July 20. People of all ages and skill levels can enjoy the facility, which includes point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves. Players are shown the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bays.

Justin Fabus with special guest Frank Viera will perform at the South Park Amphitheater on July 20 as part of the 2018 Allegheny County Summer Concert Series. Hop Farm Brewing Company, Wood Stoked Oven, Pop Moe Kettle Corn and Chubba Bubba Ice Cream will also be at the event.

You don't need to leave Pittsburgh to enjoy a day at the beach! Dollar Bank is bringing the beach to Bakery Square this summer! Friday, July 20, will be a night complete with food trucks, craft beer, live music from The Brighton Boys, and a giant 65-foot sand beach! Break out the leis, Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops for some fun in the sun!

Pogopalooza is the largest pogo event on the planet! The event, which runs Saturday and Sunday, features the world's best extreme pogo athletes competing on high powered pogo sticks, throwing huge tricks and attempting to break a Guinness World High Jump record of 11-feet, 1-inch in the air.

The Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival 2018 will feature national touring acts and popular regional musicians. Proceeds will support the work of the Autism Society of Pittsburgh and Band Together Pittsburgh.

The All-Star break is over and the Pirates return to PNC Park coming off a five-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cincinnati Reds are in town and there are plenty of tickets available.

Dollar Bank will have free movies in several Pittsburgh parks through Aug. 31.

Friday - "Coco" at Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville.

Saturday - "Coco" at Grandview Park in Mt. Washington and "Kedi" at Riverview Park in Observatory Hill.

Sunday - "The Man Who Invented Christmas" at Schenley Park at Schenley Plaza.

T-minus one week until FREE Cinema in the Park events kick off for the summer! Find the full list of movies and where to watch them here: https://t.co/KgibaSa4fT pic.twitter.com/C1hSrjYot4 — Pittsburgh Parks (@pittsburghparks) May 27, 2018

With the warmer months upon us, that means our favorite farmers' markets are back with fresh produce!

