0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (8/10-8/12)

PITTSBURGH - Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh:

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. - Stage AE

The Night Nation Run is billed as the world’s first Running Music Festival -- the ultimate blend of a music festival and a fun run. Experience a music-filled course with live DJs, light shows, bubble zones, neon and black lights. Cross the finish line into an epic Main Stage after party featuring top DJs.

Mix up your own flavor playlist with @Sparklingice to make your Night Nation run top the charts! pic.twitter.com/0C2yFMwgM5 — Night Nation Run (@nightnationrun) July 25, 2018

All weekend long - Monroeville Convention Center

The Steel City Con is one of the largest comic cons in the United States, with over 100,000 square feet of convention space filled with 750 vendor tables, Artist Alley and celebrity guests. At the Steel City Con, you can meet TV and film celebrities and participate in celebrity Q & A’s, panels, celebrity photo ops and the Artist Charity Quick Sketch. You can also take part in the Steel City Con’s cosplay, trivia contest and costume contests!

TOMORROW is @Steelcitycon

Don’t wait - It’s time to buy your tickets.



Click here to BUY TICKETS:https://t.co/ZPxhy5BZab



Comic Con Info: https://t.co/LisAU0riuS

Steel City Con / AUG 10-12 / Monroeville Convention Center#SteelCityCon #SteelCityComicCon pic.twitter.com/Y82hwRbfwY — Steel City Con (@Steelcitycon) August 9, 2018

Saturday at 5 p.m. - Nova Place

The Drinking Partners and Black Brew Culture are proud to present Fresh Fest 2018, Pittsburgh's first African-American beer festival featuring the country's most talented black brewers and top local breweries collaborating with artists and entrepreneurs from around Western Pennsylvania and across the nation.

All weekend - Benedum Center

Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film, "Thoroughly Modern Millie" takes you back to the height of the New York City Jazz Age, when "moderns” were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love. Flapper Millie Dillmount is on the hunt for a rich husband but falls for a penniless paperclip salesman instead. A mix of madcap mistaken identity, high-spirited show tunes and tap-happy production numbers with more kick than bootleg gin, "Thoroughly Modern Millie" is truly the “bee’s knees!”

Beat the drums because Thoroughly Modern Millie is a hit! As the nightcap to Pittsburgh CLO's 2018 summer season, Millieis nothing short of a flapper girl's dream and a theatergoer's desire.https://t.co/auLUUiKtNK pic.twitter.com/YQ4r8o7S0Z — BWW Pittsburgh (@bww_pittsburgh) August 9, 2018

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Carnegie Science Center

H2Oh! River Weekend showcases special water-themed demonstrations and activities inspired by the H2Oh! Why Our Rivers Matter exhibit. Learn the interconnectedness of the "web of life" and check out live local fish, reptiles, and amphibians in our field station. Take a stroll through our brand new Nimick Forbesway Foundation Rain Garden, and learn how to help protect our waterways. Experience scientific concepts such as density, buoyancy and surface tension in action, all while enjoying the view of Pittsburgh's three rivers.

All summer - Phipps Conservatory

A family favorite, Butterfly Forest enchants visitors of all ages while showcasing the delicate life cycle of some of nature’s most important pollinators and their favorite aromatic blooms. Stroll along a winding forest path, get up-close views of dozens of different butterfly species and see how many species you can identify as you explore the garden! If you take your time and move slowly, one of these beauties might even land on your shoulder!

Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. - Market Square

Pittsburgh's only music and ice cream festival returns for its biggest weekend yet. The fifth anniversary DreamOn Festival spotlights the city's vibrant diversity and the best of Pittsburgh's homegrown artistic talent. Get ready for a live weekend of entertainment that celebrates you, the people, and the Pittsburgh community!

Saturday, 6 p.m. - The Frick Pittsburgh

Experience the evolution of classic lawn games from croquet to corn hole as we transform the Frick grounds into the ultimate backyard party venue. Bring your friends and team up to see if your skills stand the test of time.

Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Strip District, 26th and Smallman

The act of shopping at the flea market encourages dialogue and neighborly exchanges. Meet the vintage aficionado whose plates remind you of Sunday dinner at your grandmother’s. Learn about the woodworker who forages the fallen trees of your favorite park. Sip the city’s finest coffees and eat the best the mobile food community has to offer, all while taking in the scene of a mini city in motion.

Friday, 7:30 p.m. - South Park Amphitheatre

Sweet Crude with special guest Donora

Sunday, 7:30 p.m. - Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater

BNY Mellon Jazz presents Larry Carlton with special guest Frank Cunimondo

Friday, Sunset - Arsenal Park

Early Man

Saturday, Sunset - Grandview Park

Early Man

Saturday, Sunset - Riverview Park

Ping Pong Playa

Sunday, Sunset - Schenley Plaza

A Wrinkle In Time

There's so much to do and so much to see in your parks this month! Check out our short and snappy monthly e-newsletter for some of the highlights: https://t.co/7PGXhmuxeN pic.twitter.com/CzfJSxYBHX — Pittsburgh Parks (@pittsburghparks) August 8, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.