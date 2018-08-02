0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (8/3-8/5)

PITTSBURGH - Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh:

Powerboat races, anything that floats, music and more will be back for 2018’s EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta starting this Friday. The regatta, which will mark its 41st celebration this year, will run from Aug. 3-5.

Celebrate Warhol's 90th birthday with family-friendly activities at the Andy Warhol Museum on Saturday. Some of the activities include a photo booth, art making and a silkscreen demonstration.

All your favorite characters from the modern classic 'Beauty and the Beast' will hit the stage for a tale as old as time. The musical runs through Sunday.

The Smashing Pumpkins stop by PPG Paints Arena on their "Shiny And Oh So Bright” Tour. Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jeff Schroeder, and Jimmy Chamberlin celebrating songs from their first 5 albums: Gish, Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Adore, and Machina.

Setlist: Shiny and Oh So Bright tour

Pittsburgh VegFest is a free outdoor summer festival located in the heart of the city bringing together the best veg food in Pittsburgh, music, shopping, speakers, food, yoga demos, and family friendly entertainment for Pittsburghers of all ages – all celebrating the vibrant and diverse animal advocacy that goes on in the Steel City.

The Cinemark in Robinson Township will hold a special screening to mark the 20th annivesary of 'The Big Lebowski.' Thought it was only a moderate box-office hit when it was released, the 1998 movie from the Coen Brothers has become a cult favorite. This movie is not for children or the feint of heart, but if you you're old enough for a white Russian you'll probably enjoy this movie.

Can’t make it to Comic-Con International or Anime Expo this year? Head to the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Main in Oakland Saturday for a free, city-wide *teens only* fandom convention! The event will feature trivia, a singalong, a screening of ‘Black Panther’ and a cosplay showcase. Registrations is encouraged.

In one of the biggest trades this season, the Pittsburgh Pirates ownership showed that a playoff run is expected this season. Archer was scheduled to start for the Rays Wednesday, which means he's rested and could make his first start in a Pirates uniform this weekend.

It's dubbed as the biggest and baddest event to ever come to Lawrence County. There will be 15+ live musical acts, freestyle motocross, food trucks, fireworks, off-road riding and competitions and underground mine tours.

Better Than Ezra with special guest Two Birds at the South Park Amphitheater Saturday night. Toots & The Maytals with special guest Hollis Brown at the Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater Sunday.

Dollar Bank will have free movies in several Pittsburgh parks through Aug. 31.

Friday - 'My Little Pony: The Movie' at Arsenal Park

Saturday - 'Wonder Woman' at Riverview Park & 'My Little Pony: The Movie' at Grandview Park.

Sunday - 'Early Man' at Schenley Plaza.

