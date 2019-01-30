0 11 things to do with your family during the deep freeze (1/30-31)

PITTSBURGH - With so many school districts closed Wednesday and even Thursday, parents and kids will be looking for things to do as arctic temperatures move into Western Pennsylvania. Here are some ideas for your family if you're at loose ends:

Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon, Carnegie Museum of Art

Move, stretch, and explore the museum with your baby. A yoga instructor will lead you and your baby through a partner practice. After you've done some Happy Baby with your happy baby, you'll rove the collection — stroller in tow — with an expert docent and visit artwork highlights to feed the mind.

Join us this Wednesday for our first Baby and Me Movement of 2019. Enjoy a one-hour yoga practice with your baby and then explore the collection through a casual stroller tour. Each monthly tour is based on the building blocks of art.https://t.co/Ye5JBR5UeG — CMOA (@cmoa) January 28, 2019

Jan. 28-Feb. 2, various locations

Nearly two dozen eateries in this central Pittsburgh neighborhood are featuring $6 entrees this week. Stop by for a bite and you could free lunch for a month or other great prizes.

Various times, Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Pittsburgh's golden ticket. Songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of "Hairspray." Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more at this everlasting showstopper.

Look, it's a simple instruction. But we get it — breaking rules is tempting. Just don't say Mr. Wonka didn't warn you...



You should push this, though (for tickets) ➯ https://t.co/SiF1nr7QzV pic.twitter.com/MVQpbydr4R — PGH Cultural Trust (@CulturalTrust) January 23, 2019

Various times, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Phipps is newly transformed with beautiful candy-striped orchids, orchids in the shape of oversized lollipops, confectionery-scented varieties and more, with over 1,000 spectacular blooms to enjoy.

Escape to tropical paradise with a sweet treat for the senses in Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show: Eye Candy! Watch as Phipps is transformed by the colors and shapes of hundreds of stunning orchids and ornate tropical bonsai. Plan your visit: https://t.co/SX9BtD2yax pic.twitter.com/Z36CjtaZBF — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (@PhippsNews) January 12, 2019

Various times, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

If orchids aren't your thing, Phipps also has an exhibit that takes shows the dramatic transformation of the conservatory from its humble beginnings to its modern-day status as a leader in horticultural display and sustainability — all through interactive, meticulously detailed garden-scale models. Miniature locomotives chug through landscapes full of live, minuscule plants. Plus, guests of all ages will delight at interactive, push-button stations that bring these displays to life.

Wednesday, 8 p.m., PPG Paints Arena

The Pens look to get back on track as they take on the highest-scoring team in the NHL at home. This is one of the team's "third jersey" nights, when the players will wear golden sweaters that debuted this season for select home games.

Various times, Carnegie Museum of Art

Presenting work by 32 artists and artist collectives, the exhibition invites visitors to explore what it means to be “international” at this moment in time, and to experience museum joy. The pleasure of being with art and other people inspired the composition of this International, a series of encounters with contemporary art.

Lynette Yiadom-Boakye's works "suggest something beyond the here and now, a perspective on people, history and looking that you expect painting to elicit," writes @nytimes.



Her award-winning #CarnegieInternational series is on view until March 25.https://t.co/LabH3AghC6 — CMOA (@cmoa) January 18, 2019

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Children's Museum of Pittsburgh

Tapescape 3.0 is an indoor climbing, sliding, rolling landscape made of more than 50 miles of packing tape stretched over a two-story steel frame, designed by creator Eric Lennartson. Explore and crawl through the twisting tunnels and curving walls of this art installation and play area that offers such an unexpected and delightful use of a common material.

Wednesday, 6 p.m., IKEA, 2001 Park Manor Blvd, Robinson

Every Wednesday evening is a kid’s night at IKEA Pittsburgh. Småland will be closed at 6 p.m. for this weekly club. Parents can sign up all potty-trained children up to age 12 for the activity. Children will have an hour to play in Smaland. If the parent/guardian is an IKEA FAMILY member, the child will have an hour-and-a-half of play time. This week's theme is Happy Chinese New Year! It’s the year of the pig and we have a treasure box craft for your child to enjoy. We will also be showing the movie "Mulan." RSVP as space is limited.

Go catch a movie

Various times, various theaters

And of course, the faithful standby: the movie theater. Take the kids to see "The Kid Who Would Be King," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "A Dog's Way Home" or another family-friendly movie. Score bonus points if you head to a theater that serves adult beverages.

