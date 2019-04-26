MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. - An 11-year-old boy was killed in a crash in the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 86.4, which is between the New Stanton and Donegal exits in Westmoreland County.
The crash involved a tractor trailer and a white pickup truck. From Chopper 11, you could see the truck crashed into the side of the tractor trailer.
Just after 4 p.m., Pennsylvania state police confirmed that at least one person was killed. Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko confirmed the victim was an 11-year-old boy. At 8 p.m., the Westmoreland County Coroner identified the boy as Hayden M. Field.
One other person was injured in the crash and was flown to a hospital.
#BREAKING: WestmoCo Coroner confirms that an 11-year-old boy was killed in the crash on the turnpike, family has been notified. State police expected to do reconstruction of the accident soon, EB lanes remain shut down #WPXI— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) April 25, 2019
The eastbound lanes were closed until about 7 p.m. during the investigation and cleanup.
