PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office investigated 110 homicides in 2018.
The final list of homicides in the county was released Wednesday morning.
Diron Hopwood’s death was the first homicide of the year. The 25-year-old was shot and killed Jan. 9 in Pittsburgh, just blocks from Westinghouse High School.
The last homicide of 2018 happened New Year’s Eve in North Braddock. Ta-Sean Gray, 18, was found shot to death and lying under a grill behind a home.
June and October saw the most homicides, with 16 each month.
December had three homicides -- the smallest monthly total for the year.
