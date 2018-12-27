MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A 12-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet on the side of his face.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, it happened on Manor Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
McKeesport police are investigating.
