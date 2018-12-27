  • 12-year-old grazed by bullet on side of his face

    Updated:

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A 12-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet on the side of his face.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, it happened on Manor Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

    We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    McKeesport police are investigating.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories