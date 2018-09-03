13 hurt, 4 missing after boats collide on Colorado River

MOABI REGIONAL PARK, Calif - Two recreational boats collided on the Colorado River near the California-Arizona border Saturday, injuring 13 people, according to The Associated Press.
Update 5:53 a.m. EDT Sept. 3: Officials on Sunday raised the number of missing people to four -- three women and one man, officials said.
The collision occurred about 8 p.m. Saturday near Moabi Regional Park on the California-Arizona border, The Los Angeles Times reported.
“I don’t want to give the interpretation that there isn’t a real possibility that they made it to shore,” Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said. “We are actively treating this as a potential drowning.”
Original story: Two people were missing and “presumed submerged,” authorities said.
The crash occurred in Moabi Regional Park.
According to Eric Sherwin, spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire District, one person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas. Six others with less severe injuries were taken to local hospitals.
"We had victims of this collision that were located 3 to 5 miles downstream from the original point of impact," Sherwin said.
