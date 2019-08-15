A 13-year-old died after he collapsed while playing football in Pittsburgh's Windgap neighborhood.
Police said they responded to reports of an unresponsive boy on a field at Chartiers Avenue and Middletown Way just before 7:40 p.m.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
When they arrived, police said they found a 13-year-old who had been playing football and collapsed while running off of the field.
He was transported to Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the scene was processed due to the boy's age and the fact that it is an undetermined death.
The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}