  • 14-year-old dragged mother, sister to safety after neighbor shot them for "spying"

    HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A teenager and her mother are recovering after a neighbor shot them in Harrison Township.

    A 14-year-old in their house ran outside to drag them to safety and call 911 Monday night.

    We're talking to the girl's aunt about her heroic actions, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Man who killed himself after shooting neighbors thought they were spying on him

    Both of them are expected to survive.

    The teenager is still recovering at UPMC Children's Hospital in Lawrenceville. She and her mother sustained gunshot wounds all over their bodies.

