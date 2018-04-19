HOMEWOOD, Pa. - A 14-year-old was shot in the leg Wednesday night.
BREAKING: Police just confirmed a 14 y/o boy was shot in his leg while walking down Susquehanna st. in Homewood tonight. No suspects or arrests yet. pic.twitter.com/WAXSBrj6LF— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) April 19, 2018
The shooting happened on Susquehanna Street in Homewood around 8:45 p.m.
Neighbors told Channel 11 there were young people playing outside when the shooting happened.
