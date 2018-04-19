  • 14-year-old shot while walking down the street

    HOMEWOOD, Pa. - A 14-year-old was shot in the leg Wednesday night.

    The shooting happened on Susquehanna Street in Homewood around 8:45 p.m.

    Neighbors told Channel 11 there were young people playing outside when the shooting happened.

