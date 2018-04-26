0 15 dogs rescued from 'sludge-filled' garage covered in feces

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. - A man entrusted with taking care of his dead mother’s dogs left them in an Indiana County garage covered with four inches of feces, police said.

Thomas McDaniel told state police he’d been caring for 15 dogs at the Trade City home since the beginning of the year, according to a criminal complaint.

He allegedly told police he’d open the garage door and throw food in onto the floor using a five-gallon bucket, and put water into a container inside the door. Police say that container is also covered in feces.

“There is not a clean surface in the entire garage,” according to the complaint.

At least three of the dogs were "extremely aggressive," police said, and all of them were covered in the their own feces and needed veterinary care.

McDaniel allegedly told police the dogs were living in those conditions when they became his responsibility, but he did not reach out to authorities for help.

A humane officer told police that this was the worst situation she’d seen in 30 years on the job, according to the complaint.

The dogs were taken to the Indiana County Humane Society to be rehabilitated.

McDaniel faces 90 counts of animal cruelty, aggravated animal cruelty by torture and neglect.

