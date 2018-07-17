WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A 15-year-old boy was found shot to death Monday night in Wilkinsburg, authorities said.
Police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the area of South Dell Way near Penn Avenue for a person bleeding and lying on the ground. Officials said the roadway is generally untraveled by vehicles.
Officers and paramedics found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
