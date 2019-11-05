  • 15-year-old boy missing from Butler; State police ask for help finding him

    BUTLER, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy from Butler who hasn’t been seen since Monday night.

    Aiden McKinley was last seen Monday night in Butler City, though his family has not seen him since Wednesday, police said.

    Anyone with information on McKinley’s whereabouts is asked to call the PSP Butler Crime Unit at 724-284-8100.

