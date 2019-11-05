BUTLER, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy from Butler who hasn’t been seen since Monday night.
Aiden McKinley was last seen Monday night in Butler City, though his family has not seen him since Wednesday, police said.
Anyone with information on McKinley’s whereabouts is asked to call the PSP Butler Crime Unit at 724-284-8100.
PSP Butler is attempting to locate 15 year old Aiden Joseph MCKINLEY. Last seen by his family on 10/30/19. MCKINLEY is from Butler and was last seen in Butler City last evening. He is considered a missing juvenile. Contact PSP Butler Crime Unit at 724-284-8100 with any info. pic.twitter.com/qN9qRdVCiv— Troop D PIO (@PSPTroopDPIO) November 5, 2019
