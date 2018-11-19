0 15-year-old charged as adult after teen shot in head

BRADDOCK, Pa. - UPDATE 9:40 p.m.

A 15-year-old is being charged as an adult in the shooting of another 15-year-old.

Taymar Smith of Homewood is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A male juvenile was found shot in the head in North Braddock on Sunday, police said.

Dispatchers were notified of shots fired in the 900 block of Walnut Street in North Braddock around 9:42 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they found the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local trauma center, where he is in grave condition, police said.

Police told Channel 11 the juvenile that was shot was a black male between the ages of 12 and 14. He did not have identification on him.

Allegheny county homicide need your help identifying a young black male between the age of 12 and 14 shot at Walnut Street in North Braddock anybody who has someone Missing needs to call county police #wpxi pic.twitter.com/0sf2jLwwr8 — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) November 18, 2018

The child has been identified and his family was notified.

Charges are pending, according to an Allegheny County spokesperson.

