  • 15-year-old girl shot in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

    The shooting was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Rhine Place.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    Police are investigating.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News AppYou can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories