15-year-old girl shot in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH - A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, authorities said.
The shooting was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Rhine Place.
Further information was not immediately available.
Police are investigating.
