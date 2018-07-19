15-year-old girl struck by car driven by sister, rushed to hospital

PITTSBURGH - A 15-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle driven by her sister Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood, authorities said.
The girl jumped on the hood of the moving vehicle, fell off and was hit shortly after 10 p.m. on Belleau Drive, according to investigators.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is working to learn what led up to the incident for Channel 11 Morning News.
Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She was later upgraded to serious condition.
The 15-year-old’s sister was arrested after an altercation with police, authorities said. She faces charges of aggravated assault against police officers.
TRENDING NOW:
- Search for missing woman last seen at local bar
- Woman: 2 men forced me into home, put gun to my head before fatal shooting
- Jordan Brown's conviction in murder of father's pregnant fiancée overturned
- VIDEO: Woman shocked to find black bear inside car, eating her lunch
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}