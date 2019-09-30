PITTSBURGH - UPDATE: Auzelei Nabe-Jones has been found safe, police said.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Pittsburgh are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Auzelei Nabe-Jones left her home in the city's Arlington neighborhood Saturday afternoon. She was last seen Sunday in the Mt. Oliver/Knoxville area and could be in those surrounding areas, police said.
Nabe-Jones has black hair, brown eyes and light skin, police said. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on Nabe-Jones' whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at 412-323-7141.
