150 customers lose gas service in Mt. Oliver after pressure drop

MT. OLIVER BOROUGH, Pa. - About 150 Mt. Oliver Borough homes are without heat after a gas distribution line experienced a drop in pressure on Saturday night.
Columbia Gas did not say how that situation occurred or when it might be fixed.
Customers on Koehler Avenue, Locust Avenue, Moye Place, Sherman Street, Stamm Avenue and Walnut Street may be affected, the utility said.
A warming center has been established at the volunteer fire department on Brownsville Road.
