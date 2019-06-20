  • 15th animal this year tests positive for rabies in Allegheny County

    ETNA, Pa. - A raccoon found in Etna tested positive for rabies, the Allegheny County Health Department announced Thursday.

    The raccoon was found on Ganster Street. It is the 15th rabid animal reported in Allegheny County so far in 2019.

    Officials said people should avoid wild and stray animals, but they should notify their local animal control service if they notice any animal appearing to act strange or threatening.

    “Any individual who is bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal, should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department (412-687-2243) to report the incident,” a news release said.

