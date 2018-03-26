  • 16-year-old boy found after being reported missing

    UPDATE 3/26/18: A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing after he didn’t return to a group home in Plum Borough on Sunday has been found safe and unharmed, police said Monday. He was found in Penn Hills.

    ORIGINAL STORY: Allegheny County Police are searching for a missing teenage boy Sunday. 

    Police said Taimir, 16, was last seen around 1 p.m. today. He did not return to a Plum Borough group home Sunday. 

    Police said the boy is endangered, is prone to seizures and missed taking his medication at 8 p.m.

    Taimir is a black male, weighs approximately 165 pounds and is 5 feet 6 inches tall, police said in a release. 

    Police said Taimir has brown eyes and black hair. 

    Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police. 

     
     

