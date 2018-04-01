  • 16-year-old boy shot in head in Duquesne, transported to hospital

    A teenage boy was transported to the hospital following a shooting in Duquesne Saturday. 

    The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue around 7 p.m., according to police. 

    Police found the 16-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a release.

    He was transported via ambulance, police said. 

    The victim was taken to UPMC Mercy, and police said he is listed in critical condition.  

    The details surrounding the reported shooting are still unclear. 

    At this point, police said they believe the wound was “self-inflicted,” though homicide detectives are initiating the investigation. 

