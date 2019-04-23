NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who is facing charges after a girl was shot in the face at a North Braddock apartment Monday night, authorities said.
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. at General Braddock Towers on Sixth Street.
According to a criminal complaint, the boy, Damond Thomas, was visiting from West Mifflin and was playing around with the gun when it went off in a bedroom and a bullet struck the girl’s cheek. Police said Thomas brought the gun to the apartment.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Investigators said the 16-year-old girl had asked Thomas to put the gun away because she was afraid of it. Instead, he allegedly waved the gun in her face as a joke and it went off.
The girl told police Thomas immediately ran away. She was visiting her cousin at the apartment when Thomas showed up with a group of friends.
TRENDING NOW:
- 4 people killed in wrong-way crash on Route 65 identified
- Woman's ex-boyfriend accused of hiding in attic for 3 weeks
- 2 men hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood
- RAW VIDEO: Person dressed as Easter bunny gets into brawl
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The girl also told police that before she was shot, she and her cousin were so scared of the gun that they hid in a bathroom.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for Thomas. He is facing charges including aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}