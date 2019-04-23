NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who is facing charges after a girl was shot in the face in North Braddock Monday night, authorities said.
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. at General Braddock Towers on Sixth Street.
According to a criminal complaint, the boy was visiting from West Mifflin and was playing around with the gun when it went off in a bedroom and a bullet struck the girl’s cheek.
Investigators said the girl had asked the boy to put the gun away because she was afraid of it. Instead, he allegedly waved the gun in her face as a joke and it went off.
The girl told police the boy immediately ran away.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for the boy.
