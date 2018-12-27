16-year-old missing since last month has returned home, police say

PITTSBURGH - THURSDAY UPDATE: DaQuay Wilson returned home, Pittsburgh police said.
Pittsburgh police detectives are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old.
DaQuay Wilson was last seen leaving his home in Marshall-Shadeland during the week of Nov. 18.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons at 41-323-7142.
Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons detectives need your help in locating 16-year-old DaQuay Wilson. He was last seen leaving his home in Marshall-Shadeland during the week of 11/18/2018. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons at 41-323-7142. pic.twitter.com/8Va0gTnj3R— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) December 26, 2018
