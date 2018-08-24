  • 17-year-old arrested in shooting death of man at housing complex

    McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult with homicide for the shooting death of a man at a housing complex in McKees Rocks, police said.

    According to investigators, Donta Nicotero shot 27-year-old Richard Price on Aug. 1 during an altercation at the Hays Manor housing complex on Locust Street.

    Price died from his wounds at a hospital.

    Nicotero was arrested Thursday in Stowe Township.

