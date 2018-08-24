McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult with homicide for the shooting death of a man at a housing complex in McKees Rocks, police said.
PREVIOUS STORY: Man dies after shooting at housing complex
Related Headlines
According to investigators, Donta Nicotero shot 27-year-old Richard Price on Aug. 1 during an altercation at the Hays Manor housing complex on Locust Street.
Price died from his wounds at a hospital.
Nicotero was arrested Thursday in Stowe Township.
TRENDING NOW:
- Authorities identify 1 of 2 bodies pulled from Pittsburgh rivers Thursday
- Dangerous ‘kissing bug' illness identified in Pennsylvania
- Ohio woman killed by her dog while having a seizure
- RAW VIDEO: Whale watchers get surprise of a lifetime
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}