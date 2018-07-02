  • 17-year-old boy reports man sexually assaulted him, police believe more victims

    WEXFORD, Pa. - A man has been arrested after he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old boy.

    Northern Regional police told Channel 11 the suspect, Kevin Carr, used his auto repair shop as a way to meet the victims.

    According to police, another 17 year-old got away before he was assaulted.

    Police suspect there may be more victims.

