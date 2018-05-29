ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - Rescuers saved two teenagers but were unable to save their friend, whose body was pulled from Connoquenessing Creek in Ellwood City Monday.
Ellwood City police said they responded about 2 p.m. to Pittsburgh Circle after they received a call about a water rescue.
Three 17-year-olds -- two boys and a girl -- had been swimming in the creek, officials said.
“Two of them were injured, one went under water and the other two could not get him back up onto the surface,” Ellwood City Fire Chief Rick Myers said.
The Lawrence County Coroner's Office identified the 17-year-old boy who drowned as Bruce Thomas Jr., of New Castle.
Myers said getting down to the creek was a challenge.
“It’s pretty steep down through there, really wooded, so we had to actually cut to get down to the kids that were down there,” Myers said.
By Tuesday, a memorial had been started at the site for Thomas.
