BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Alexa Leah Vicker, 17, was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 1, according to Bethel Park Police.
Police said she's reported missing and may be wearing a black shirt, a black sweatshirt, black jeans and black tennis shoes.
MISSING JUVENILE: Please contact this department if you have information. pic.twitter.com/z2tLVyYjWg— Bethel Park Police (@bethelparkpd) December 2, 2019
She's described as 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with red streaks.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bethel Park Police Department at 412-833-2000.
