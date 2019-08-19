  • 17-year-old girl missing from Fayette Co.

    Updated:

    GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A teenage girl is missing in Fayette County.

    Pennsylvania State Police did not have a picture of Makayla Glover, 17.

    She was last seen on Smithfield-Masontown Road in Georges Township.

    If you know where she is, contact PSP Uniontown at 724-439-7111.

