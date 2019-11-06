PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood.
According to investigators, Shayla Johnson was involved in the shooting death of Julian Carpenter, 24, in July.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dies months after being shot in Pittsburgh neighborhood
The details surrounding the shooting are unclear, but police said Carpenter was found shot in the head in an apartment building in the 2100 block of Rhine Street on July 2.
Pittsburgh Police seek the public's help in locating a homicide suspect. Shayla Johnson, 17, is wanted in connection with the death of Julian Carpenter on 11/04/19. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (412) 323-7800. pic.twitter.com/Os7UKyJKUZ— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 6, 2019
He was initially rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but he died Tuesday – months after the shooting.
Now, officers are searching for Johnson, who is listed as a “homicide suspect.”
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Hold the liquor: Sober bars growing in Pittsburgh
- Road closures, security measures announced ahead of President Trump's visit to Pittsburgh
- Lost Pacific Crest Trail hiker rescued in snowstorm
- VIDEO: Thieves targeting catalytic converters from vehicles for huge profit
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}