    PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood.

    According to investigators, Shayla Johnson was involved in the shooting death of Julian Carpenter, 24, in July.

    The details surrounding the shooting are unclear, but police said Carpenter was found shot in the head in an apartment building in the 2100 block of Rhine Street on July 2. 

    He was initially rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but he died Tuesday – months after the shooting.

    Now, officers are searching for Johnson, who is listed as a “homicide suspect.”

    Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police.

