    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A 17-year-old was shot and killed by police in East Pittsburgh Tuesday night after he allegedly ran away from a traffic stop on foot.

    According to the Allegheny County Police Department, the vehicle the teen got out of matched the description of a vehicle seen near a shooting that occurred in North Braddock around 8:20 p.m.

    An officer from the East Pittsburgh Police Department was handcuffing the driver when two males ran from the car.

    One of those males was the 17-year-old who was shot and killed by police.

    The Allegheny County Police Department is asking the other person who ran away from the vehicle to turn himself in "so that he can give a comprehensive description of what occurred."

    The victim in the North Braddock shooting, a 22-year-old man, was treated for his injuries and released from an area trauma center.

    The Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit is investigating both incidents. 

     
     

