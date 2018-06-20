  • 17-year-old shot, killed by police in East Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A 17-year-old was shot and killed by police in East Pittsburgh Tuesday night after he allegedly ran away from a traffic stop on foot.

    We will have the latest on the breaking story on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

    According to the Allegheny County Police Department, the vehicle the teen got out of matched the description of a vehicle seen near a shooting that occurred in North Braddock around 8:20 p.m.

    An officer from the East Pittsburgh Police Department was handcuffing the driver when two males ran from the car.

    One of those males was the 17-year-old who was shot and killed by police. He has not been identified publicly because police have not notified his family.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The Allegheny County Police Department is asking the other person who ran away from the vehicle to turn himself in "so that he can give a comprehensive description of what occurred."

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    The victim in the North Braddock shooting, a 22-year-old man, was treated for his injuries and released from an area trauma center.

    The Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit is investigating both incidents. 

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    17-year-old shot, killed by police in East Pittsburgh

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found shot along street

  • Headline Goes Here

    Attorney faults parole process for MOVE members still jailed

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo dies after double shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police identify gunman killed by bystander in Walmart lot