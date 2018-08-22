  • 18-month drug investigation nets 12 arrests in Westmoreland Co.

    Updated:

    A warrant roundup in the Jeannette area netted 12 arrests of alleged drug dealers on Wednesday.

    The operation was spurred by an 18-month investigation involving undercover officers and informants, leading to 20 felony drug warrants, Pennsylvania State Police said.

    Three of the suspects in the investigation were already incarcerated, troopers said.

    Gordon Loesch is going through police paperwork to learn more about the operation, including the drugs police say they were trying to seize, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories