18-month drug investigation nets 12 arrests in Westmoreland Co.

A warrant roundup in the Jeannette area netted 12 arrests of alleged drug dealers on Wednesday.
The operation was spurred by an 18-month investigation involving undercover officers and informants, leading to 20 felony drug warrants, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Three of the suspects in the investigation were already incarcerated, troopers said.
Gordon Loesch is going through police paperwork to learn more about the operation, including the drugs police say they were trying to seize, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shannan Watts' girls may have been dead when she got home, husband's charges show
- Diocese of Greensburg pastor removed from duty after sexual assault allegations
- Tornado confirmed in Pa. after severe storms Tuesday night
- VIDEO: Officials reminding drivers to be alert as students head back to school
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}