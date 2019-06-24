BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - An 18-wheeler brought down wires, causing damage to homes, while driving on a street where trucks are prohibited in Bridgeville.
Despite signs indicating trucks aren’t allowed, neighbors said truck drivers continue using Liberty Street.
The most recent incident resulted in a large chuck of one home being ripped off. Another home lost part of the top of its front porch.
Channel 11’s Cara Sapida is talking with frustrated neighbors who are left with the cleanup -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
According to a post on the Bridgeville Police Department’s Facebook page, the truck driver said he saw the signs, but his employer told him to keep going anyway.
