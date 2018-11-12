SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An 18-year-old girl was shot in a Scott Township neighborhood Sunday night.
Channel 11 has learned at least one person is in custody and being interviewed by police after what happened on Magazine Street.
We have a crew on the scene working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
Police are on Magazine Street in Scott Township. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/czX17bvW93— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) November 12, 2018
