SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An 18-year-old woman was critically wounded in what appears to have been an accidental shooting Sunday night in a Scott Township neighborhood, police said.
The woman was shot in the stomach around 6 p.m. on Magazine Street. She was taken to a hospital, where she underwent surgery.
Officials said the woman was listed in critical condition, but she is expected to survive.
One person was in custody to be interviewed by police, authorities said.
According to investigators with the Allegheny County Police Department, the shooting appears to have been an accident and no charges are being filed at this time.
