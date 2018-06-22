MUNHALL, Pa. - Four teenagers were shot, one of whom was killed, early Friday morning in an apparent drive-by shooting in Munhall, authorities said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on Margaret Street, where Allegheny County detectives and a medical examiner were called to investigate.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer is working to learn what led to the shooting and whether police have any suspects -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Police said the teens were shot in a car. The shots are believed to have been fired from another vehicle.
A 19-year-old woman died from her wounds, police said.
The injuries sustained by the three other teenagers -- two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old -- are not believed to be life-threatening.
No one is in police custody.
BREAKING: 4 teens shot in Munhall @WPXI pic.twitter.com/1dOh5lB5xP— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) June 22, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Protests over Antwon Rose's death spill onto Parkway East
- Officer who shot Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh identified as Michael Rosfeld
- Photos: Protests over Antwon Rose's death spill onto Parkway East
- VIDEO: Flooding closes some Idlewild attractions
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}