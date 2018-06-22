  • 19-year-old dead after 4 teenagers shot in car

    MUNHALL, Pa. - Four teenagers were shot, one of whom was killed, early Friday morning in an apparent drive-by shooting in Munhall, authorities said.

    The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on Margaret Street, where Allegheny County detectives and a medical examiner were called to investigate.

    Police said the teens were shot in a car. The shots are believed to have been fired from another vehicle.

    A 19-year-old woman died from her wounds, police said.

    The injuries sustained by the three other teenagers -- two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old -- are not believed to be life-threatening.

    No one is in police custody.

