  • 19-year-old missing from McKees Rocks is found

    Updated:

    McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - UPDATE 11:11 p.m. Saturday - The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf posted on Facebook that Rivers was found safe and is back home.

    Police in McKees Rocks are searching for a missing 19-year-old man.

    Kendrick Rivers was last seen Friday afternoon, police said.

    Rivers is 6 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black Youngstown State hoodie.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories