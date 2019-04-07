McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - UPDATE 11:11 p.m. Saturday - The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf posted on Facebook that Rivers was found safe and is back home.
Police in McKees Rocks are searching for a missing 19-year-old man.
Kendrick Rivers was last seen Friday afternoon, police said.
Rivers is 6 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black Youngstown State hoodie.
