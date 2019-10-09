0 19-year-old woman tried to carjack 2 law enforcement officers, police say

PITTSBURGH - Police said a woman is in custody after multiple attempted carjackings in East Liberty Tuesday afternoon.

Huge scene in East Liberty on Boulevard and Borland, near Obama Academy. Working to get info from police. pic.twitter.com/27vzdNZMUU — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) October 8, 2019

There was a heavy police presence at the intersection of East Liberty Boulevard and Borland Street.

According to investigators, a 19-year-old woman with a gun in her waistband tried to carjack an off-duty sheriff's deputy in her personal vehicle. When the deputy pulled her gun, the suspect ran to another vehicle, which belonged to an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer.

That did not work either, and two off-duty authorities began to chase the woman on foot.

The suspect then tried to carjack a third vehicle.

After three failed carjackings, the woman then carjacked a man at gunpoint who was waiting for his child outside Obama Academy, according to police.

The car that the woman stole was recovered in Penn Hills after she crashed near the intersection of Graham and Frankstown around 3 p.m., according to police.

No one was injured.

The woman -- who has not yet been identified -- is facing multiple charges, and the investigation is ongoing.

She is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

