0 19-year-old woman tried to carjack off-duty sheriff deputy, police say

PITTSBURGH - Police said a woman is in custody after multiple attempted carjackings in East Liberty Tuesday afternoon.

Huge scene in East Liberty on Boulevard and Borland, near Obama Academy. Working to get info from police. pic.twitter.com/27vzdNZMUU — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) October 8, 2019

There was a heavy police presence at the intersection of East Liberty Boulevard and Borland Street.

According to investigators, a 19-year-old woman with a gun in her waistband tried to carjack an off-duty sheriff's deputy, whose car was parked behind an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer. When both officers pulled their guns, the suspect ran to another vehicle.

The woman’s second carjacking attempt targeted a woman who was sitting in the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station.

After the second failed attempt, the woman carjacked, at gunpoint, a man who was waiting for his child outside Obama Academy, according to police.

The car that the woman stole was recovered in Penn Hills after she crashed near the intersection of Graham and Frankstown around 3 p.m., according to police.

No one was injured.

The woman -- who has not yet been identified -- is facing multiple charges, and the investigation is ongoing.

She is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

