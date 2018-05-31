  • 2,000 people affected in latest water main break

    PITTSBURGH - At least 2,000 customers are affected in the area's latest water main break.

    According to Penn American Water, there is little to no pressure because of a planned repair that turned into a replacement project.

    This is a developing story. Watch Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for LIVE updates.

    Once crews got closer to the line, they realized the 24-inch valve could not be repaired and needed to be replaced.

    Service could be interrupted for 12 to 16 hours.

    This is the fourth significant water main break in the last 24 hours.

    Water tankers are available for people affected at the following locations:

    • Shop'N'Save Parking Lot, 2103 Noblestown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15205
    • Obey House Parking Lot, 1337 Steuben St., Pittsburgh, PA 15220
    • Middletown Baptist Church Parking Lot, 2660 Middletown Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

