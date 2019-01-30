2 arrested, 1 sought after home invasion, police chase

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were arrested Wednesday morning and a third is being sought after a home invasion and police pursuit that started in Stowe Township, police said.
An officer spotted a car fleeing after the home invasion was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on Hober Avenue in Stowe.
Three men were in the car, which crossed through Kennedy Township and into Robinson Township, according to police, who said the men stole $7,000 in cash from the home.
According to authorities, the men bailed from the car as police followed it. When the driver got out and ran, the car rolled over a hillside.
One of the men was taken into custody after the car crashed, and a second man was found along Ewings Mill Road about 7 a.m. after he fell into a creek. The third man has not been found.
At one point, authorities said all three men were taken into custody, but that information was corrected.
Police said guns were found in the car.
