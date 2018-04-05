  • 2 arrested after narcotic sales investigation in Bethel Park

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Two people were arrested Tuesday in Bethel Park after a months-long investigation into narcotic sales at a home, police said.

    Search and arrest warrants were served at the house on Eastview Road, where 32-year-old Eric Paternoster and 35-year-old Melissa Bancroft were taken into custody, police said.

    Paternoster and Bancroft are charged with possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

    Members of the Bethel Park Police Drug Task Force, patrol officers, detectives and a K-9 unit served the warrants, police said.

