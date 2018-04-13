2 arrested for smashing car window, stealing credit cards in Cranberry

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people have been arrested for smashing out a car window in a Planet Fitness parking lot in Cranberry Township, police said.
Janessa Fisher and Stephen Stock Jr. are accused of taking a woman’s credit cards after breaking the car window, according to police.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is sorting through court documents and will have details on how the suspects were caught -- on Channel 11 News at Noon.
Investigators in Cranberry are working with other agencies to determine whether Fisher and Stock are responsible for other break-ins in the area.
Harmar Township police said Fisher and Stock are “people of interest” in similar break-ins last week at a gym in Harmar Township.
