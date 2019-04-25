2 arrested for targeting cars near local rec center

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cars were targeted near the Peters Township Community Recreation Center and police have arrested two people.
Some of the stolen property was recovered.
Peters Township police just arrested two people who are suspected of breaking into multiple cars near the recreation center. Tonight on 11 at 11 I’ll tell you what other areas police believe the suspects targeted. pic.twitter.com/f5nkZw6QFT— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) April 25, 2019
Why police think there may be more victims out there, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
