  • I-376 east closed near Hopewell following 2-car crash

    HOPEWELL, Pa. - Two cars have been involved in a serious crash on I-376 near Hopewell.

    There are limited details available, but a Channel 11 viewer submitted a photo showing one car facing the wrong way on the highway.

    Chopper 11 is heading to the scene.

