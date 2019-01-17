2 cars stolen in East End, including 1 parked in owner's driveway

PITTSBURGH - Residents say two vehicles were stolen in Pittsburgh's East End, including one parked in the owner’s driveway.
The owners say the cars were stolen from Shadyside and Point Breeze, possible on the same night. Both cars were locked.
Erin Clarke is talking to the victims and working to find out if these are isolated incidents or part of a larger problem, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
