2 charged by feds with stealing packages, mail from Pittsburgh neighborhoods for months

PITTSBURGH - Two men accused of stealing mail and packages from apartment buildings in Shadyside and North Oakland were indicted by a federal grand jury.
Christopher Eric Carr, 45, of Munhall and Ron Matthew Sharp, 42, of Duquesne were indicted on charges of conspiracy and mail theft.
From February through May, Carr and Sharp entered multiple apartment buildings in Shadyside and North Oakland and opened packages and mail that did not belong to them, according to the indictment.
The other illegal thing they're accused of doing with the items they stole, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- UPMC Shadyside placed on lockdown after report of shots fired nearby
- Driver arrested after allegedly hitting person on Route 30, leaving scene
- Thomas Town ride derails for second time in 3 days
- VIDEO: Security, bag checks in place at Point State Park for EQT Three Rivers Regatta
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}