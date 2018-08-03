  • 2 charged by feds with stealing packages, mail from Pittsburgh neighborhoods for months

    PITTSBURGH - Two men accused of stealing mail and packages from apartment buildings in Shadyside and North Oakland were indicted by a federal grand jury.

    Christopher Eric Carr, 45, of Munhall and Ron Matthew Sharp, 42, of Duquesne were indicted on charges of conspiracy and mail theft. 

    From February through May, Carr and Sharp entered multiple apartment buildings in Shadyside and North Oakland and opened packages and mail that did not belong to them, according to the indictment. 

